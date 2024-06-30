2d Cavalry Regiment Soldier receives Christophorus Medal

A Second Cavalry Regiment Soldier received the Christophorus Medal from the Bavarian Prime Minister in Munich, Germany.
|05.22.2024
|07.01.2024 09:02
|Newscasts
|81211
|2407/DOD_110418905.mp3
|00:02:00
|MUNCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|3
|0
|0
