    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Pride of the Pack and Buddy Squadron 24-4 Exercise

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized, and Buddy Squadron 24-4 exercise, a five-day exercise meant to increase interoperability while employing airpower jointly with Republic of Korea Air Force mission partners. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.30.2024 23:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    TAGS

    interoperability
    wolf pack
    pride of the pack
    afn kunsan
    radio update
    buddy squadron 24-4 exercise

