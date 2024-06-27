July 4th and Summer Safety Tips Podcast

We are officially into summer, and July 4th is right around the corner. In this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we talk about Fourth of July festivities and share summer safety tips to ensure we enjoy the Coastal Georgia heat properly. Take a listen now by searching for "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.