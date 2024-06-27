Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th and Summer Safety Tips Podcast

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Audio by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    We are officially into summer, and July 4th is right around the corner. In this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we talk about Fourth of July festivities and share summer safety tips to ensure we enjoy the Coastal Georgia heat properly. Take a listen now by searching for "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.

