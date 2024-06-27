On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we discuss civilian public relations and how the career field compares and contrasts with military public affairs with our guest Doug Eldridge, owner and operator of Achilles PR.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 17:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81199
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110416679.mp3
|Length:
|00:54:04
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DINFOS LIVE EPISODE 37 – PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
