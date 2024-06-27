Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DINFOS LIVE EPISODE 37 – PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

    DINFOS LIVE EPISODE 37 – PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we discuss civilian public relations and how the career field compares and contrasts with military public affairs with our guest Doug Eldridge, owner and operator of Achilles PR.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 17:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81199
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110416679.mp3
    Length: 00:54:04
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS LIVE EPISODE 37 – PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live
    DINFOS
    Public Relations
    DLE Agency
    Achilles PR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT