    AFN Benelux newsbreak: Murph Challenge and Taste of Belgium

    BELGIUM

    05.06.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith

    AFN Benelux

    American Forces Network Benelux reports on upcoming events, the Murph Challenge and the Taste of Belgium, May 6, 2024, for a radio broadcast out of Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Christina Carter and Staff Sgt. Sha'Mar Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 06:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: BE
    AFN Benelux
    newsbreak

