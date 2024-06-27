Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (June 26, 2024) Radio news covering the 2024 Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) bilateral operations with the Peruvian navy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 08:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: IT
    AFN Naples

