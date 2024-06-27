NAPLES, Italy (June 26, 2024) Radio news covering the 2024 Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center Exportable Exercise and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) bilateral operations with the Peruvian navy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 08:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
This work, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
