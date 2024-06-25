Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 06/26/24

Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion were recommenced Monday, June 17 after a delay. The test flow's second peak resumed but with a lower peak set at Wolf Point, Montana of 20,000 cfs. Flows begin stepping down today and the gates are expected to close next week.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 17:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81143
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110410782.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:47
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management DIvision
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
