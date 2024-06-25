Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 06/26/24

Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion were recommenced Monday, June 17 after a delay. The test flow's second peak resumed but with a lower peak set at Wolf Point, Montana of 20,000 cfs. Flows begin stepping down today and the gates are expected to close next week.