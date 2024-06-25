Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/26/24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81142" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Extremely high unregulated tributary flows following heavy rains have led to destructive flooding along the tributaries and will send floodwaters into the Missouri River. Fort Randall Dam is operating with minimal releases and Gavins Point dam closed the spillway gates today and lowered releases to 20,000 cfs. The Omaha and Kansas City Districts are providing support to local communities