Extremely high unregulated tributary flows following heavy rains have led to destructive flooding along the tributaries and will send floodwaters into the Missouri River. Fort Randall Dam is operating with minimal releases and Gavins Point dam closed the spillway gates today and lowered releases to 20,000 cfs. The Omaha and Kansas City Districts are providing support to local communities
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81142
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110410779.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:22
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Flood Response - Ad hoc Call - 06/26/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT