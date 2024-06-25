This is a comedic advertisement for getting your annual optometry exams.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 03:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81127
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110409258.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|JBII
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Green wire or the Green Wire?, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT