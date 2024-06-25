Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Green wire or the Green Wire?

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a comedic advertisement for getting your annual optometry exams.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 03:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81127
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110409258.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist JBII
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    TAGS

    Radio
    Funny
    Skit
    Spies
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Secret agents

