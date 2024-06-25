Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 117 - Air National Guard Recruiting Unit of the Year, w/recruiters of the 194th Wing

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by the recruiters of the Air National Guard, 194th Wing as they share their success story that led them to become the Air National Guard Recruiting Unit of the Year.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 14:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:15:37
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 117 - Air National Guard Recruiting Unit of the Year, w/recruiters of the 194th Wing, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

