In this episode of Raven Conversations, we are joined by the recruiters of the Air National Guard, 194th Wing as they share their success story that led them to become the Air National Guard Recruiting Unit of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 14:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81111
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110406785.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:37
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 117 - Air National Guard Recruiting Unit of the Year, w/recruiters of the 194th Wing, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
