AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chaplain Corps and Pride of the Pa

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers this the latest radio interview with the Chaplain Corps regarding their resiliency trips, and the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)