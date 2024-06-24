This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers this the latest radio interview with the Chaplain Corps regarding their resiliency trips, and the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 00:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81100
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110405077.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chaplain Corps and Pride of the Pa, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT