    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chaplain Corps and Pride of the Pa

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers this the latest radio interview with the Chaplain Corps regarding their resiliency trips, and the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 00:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81100
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110405077.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chaplain Corps and Pride of the Pa, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    Chaplain
    pride of the pack
    religious affairs Airmen
    resiliency trips

