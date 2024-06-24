Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle Spotlight on the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey

    06.24.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode we discuss the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) with Jerry Dorsey and Abigail Maher. FEVS is an annual government-wide survey that measures federal employees' perceptions of critical work-life areas that drive employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention across the workforce. Listen and learn why this survey is important and how it is helping the Corps improve the workplace now and into the future.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 17:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:26:32
