    Check Before You Pump - Buying Fuel at Esso Gas Stations in Germany

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.24.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    MSG Caleb Barrieau, Public Affairs chief for Army & Air Force Exchange Service Europe, SW Asia, and Africa Region, describes how servicemembers can ensure they don't have to pay more than expected at Esso gas stations throughout Germany.

