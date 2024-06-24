MSG Caleb Barrieau, Public Affairs chief for Army & Air Force Exchange Service Europe, SW Asia, and Africa Region, describes how servicemembers can ensure they don't have to pay more than expected at Esso gas stations throughout Germany.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 10:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81093
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110403071.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Check Before You Pump - Buying Fuel at Esso Gas Stations in Germany, by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS
