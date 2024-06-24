Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: June 24, 2024

    JAPAN

    06.24.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse- marine rotational Darwin concludes a wet and dry rehearsal exercise, U.S. Special Operations personnel conduct a live fire training, and U.S. and Philippine marines conduct Forward Arming and Refueling Support, or FARP.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 01:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    FARP
    Live fire
    U.S. Special Operations
    Philippines
    WADE
    MRF-D

