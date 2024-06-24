Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNEWSCAST1 (21JUN24)

    JAPAN

    06.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    240621-N-GG032-0001 SASEBO, Japan (June 21, 2024)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the ceremony held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) on June 16, 2024, that honored the Sailors who lost their lives following a 2017 collision. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (21JUN24), by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

