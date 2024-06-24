TFNEWSCAST1 (21JUN24)

240621-N-GG032-0001 SASEBO, Japan (June 21, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the ceremony held aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) on June 16, 2024, that honored the Sailors who lost their lives following a 2017 collision. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton.)
