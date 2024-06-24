240618-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (June 18, 2024)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo, the Eagle, to promote a overnight trip to Iki Island organized by Information Tickets and Travel. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 01:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81088
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110402468.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio Spot
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITT Iki Island (18JUN24), by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT