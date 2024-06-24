Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - POW/ MIA Poster & DOD CIO Awards Program

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.21.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting a poster unveiled in honor of National Prisoner of War/ Missing In Action Recognition Day and the annual DOD Chief Information Officer awards program. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 03:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - POW/ MIA Poster & DOD CIO Awards Program, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    POW/MIA
    Poster
    Chief Information Officer
    DOD CIO

