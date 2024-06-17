A 15-second radio spot for the Kaiserslautern Outdoor Recreation event that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 21, 2024, to July 19, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 06:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81064
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110398528.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Kaiserslautern Outdoor Recreation, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT