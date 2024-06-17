Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Petty Officer Simon Soto, NSA Souda Bay independent duty corpsman, details the dangers of extreme heat.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 05:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81057
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110398424.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240618-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by SN Brianna Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
