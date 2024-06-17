Pacific Pulse: June 17, 2024

On this Pacific Pulse: sailors from the Royal Australian Navy began Training at U.S. Submarine School in Connecticut; Adm. Samuel Paparo presided over the establishment ceremony of Joint Task Force-Micronesia; the U.S. Air Force 613th Air Operations Center has signed an agreement with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters.
06.17.2024
|06.21.2024 00:56
Newscasts
