    Pacific Pulse: June 17, 2024

    JAPAN

    06.17.2024

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: sailors from the Royal Australian Navy began Training at U.S. Submarine School in Connecticut; Adm. Samuel Paparo presided over the establishment ceremony of Joint Task Force-Micronesia; the U.S. Air Force 613th Air Operations Center has signed an agreement with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command at Pacific Air Forces Headquarters.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 17, 2024, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Pulse

