Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GTMO Fourth of July Festival

    GTMO Fourth of July Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    06.20.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240620-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming Fourth of July Festival weekend. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 18:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81052
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110397589.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO Fourth of July Festival, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America
    MWR
    GTMO
    independence day
    fourth of july

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT