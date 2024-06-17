Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News: Cuzco Wells Hike

    CUBA

    06.20.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay held a 6k Hike in honor of the 126th year anniversary of the Battle of Cuzco Wells. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: CU
    AFN
    Guantanamo Bay
    Cuzco Wells

