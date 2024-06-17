Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Talks - Episode 25 - Army 2030: Our Near Peer Adversarial Capabilities

    FORT EUSTIS , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Audio by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Maj. Gen. Scott Linton, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Ian Sullivan, deputy chief of staff, TRADOC G2, to discuss how TRADOC is helping the Army understand the current threat and operational environment as it shifts its focus back to large scale combat operations.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:02:40
    Location: FORT EUSTIS , VIRGINIA, US
    TRADOC
    TRADOC Talks
    Army 2030

