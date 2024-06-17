Maj. Gen. Scott Linton, deputy chief of staff, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, hosts Ian Sullivan, deputy chief of staff, TRADOC G2, to discuss how TRADOC is helping the Army understand the current threat and operational environment as it shifts its focus back to large scale combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 13:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81050
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110396910.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:40
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS , VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRADOC Talks - Episode 25 - Army 2030: Our Near Peer Adversarial Capabilities, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT