Test flows from Fort Peck Dam to comply with the 2018 Biological Opinion were recommenced Monday, June 17 after a delay due to the Missouri River gage at Williston's forecast stage of 22.6 feet on June 15. Once river stages dropped below 22 feet, the test flow's second peak resumed but with a lower peak set at Wolf Point, Montana of 20,000 cfs. 2,500 cfs lower than the initially planned peak.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 14:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81039
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110394957.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:57
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management Division
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spoken, Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Fort Peck Test Flows - Weekly Call - 06/19/24, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
