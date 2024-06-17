Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 5: Interview with CSM Michael J. Bostic, Regimental Command Sergeant Major

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this edition of the Mentorship Matters podcast, MAJ Ben Asare, a member of the 72nd Army JAG Graduate Course, interviews Command Sergeant Major Mike Bostic, the Army JAG Corps Regimental Sergeant Major. In this episode, MAJ Asare and RSCM Bostic delve into the significance of mentorship, its impact on personal and professional growth, and the key ingredients for fostering meaningful mentor-mentee relationships. To learn more about the Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81033
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110393311.mp3
    Length: 00:21:12
    Artist MAJ Benjamin Asare
    Album Interview of RCSM Michael Bostic
    Track # Fi
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 5: Interview with CSM Michael J. Bostic, Regimental Command Sergeant Major, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LEAPP
    JAG Corps Leadership Center Website

