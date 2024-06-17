The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 5: Interview with CSM Michael J. Bostic, Regimental Command Sergeant Major

In this edition of the Mentorship Matters podcast, MAJ Ben Asare, a member of the 72nd Army JAG Graduate Course, interviews Command Sergeant Major Mike Bostic, the Army JAG Corps Regimental Sergeant Major. In this episode, MAJ Asare and RSCM Bostic delve into the significance of mentorship, its impact on personal and professional growth, and the key ingredients for fostering meaningful mentor-mentee relationships. To learn more about the Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.