The China Landpower Studies Center Director Richard Butler and Joshua Arostegui, the center’s research director and chair, discuss the center’s research agenda. Previously, Butler outlined the center’s mission and how the research
agenda answers large campaign questions across the perspectives of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the United States, and US allies and partners.
Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/12/
Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article. Keywords: China, Landpower, People ’s Liberation Army, Chinese Communist Party, protracted war
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 12:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81030
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110392811.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:44
|Artist
|Colonel Rich Butler and Josh Arostegui
|Album
|Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
|Track #
|9
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-9 – Colonel Rich Butler and Josh Arostegui – "Building a Purposeful Research Agenda", by Kristen Taylor
