    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-9 – Colonel Rich Butler and Josh Arostegui – “Building a Purposeful Research Agenda”

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-9 – Colonel Rich Butler and Josh Arostegui – “Building a Purposeful Research Agenda”

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    The China Landpower Studies Center Director Richard Butler and Joshua Arostegui, the center’s research director and chair, discuss the center’s research agenda. Previously, Butler outlined the center’s mission and how the research
    agenda answers large campaign questions across the perspectives of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the United States, and US allies and partners.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/12/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article. Keywords: China, Landpower, People ’s Liberation Army, Chinese Communist Party, protracted war

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 12:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81030
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110392811.mp3
    Length: 00:14:44
    Artist Colonel Rich Butler and Josh Arostegui
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Track # 9
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    China
    Landpower
    Chinese Communist Party
    People ’s Liberation Army
    protracted war

