Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-9 – Colonel Rich Butler and Josh Arostegui – “Building a Purposeful Research Agenda”

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81030" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The China Landpower Studies Center Director Richard Butler and Joshua Arostegui, the center’s research director and chair, discuss the center’s research agenda. Previously, Butler outlined the center’s mission and how the research

agenda answers large campaign questions across the perspectives of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the United States, and US allies and partners.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/12/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article. Keywords: China, Landpower, People ’s Liberation Army, Chinese Communist Party, protracted war