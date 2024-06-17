Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - PoP and Excellence in Competition Event

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized as well as an Excellence in Competition event hosted by the 8th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Erin V. Currie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 18:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - PoP and Excellence in Competition Event, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    Security Forces
    8th Security Forces Squadron
    Kunsan Airbase
    Pride of the Pack

