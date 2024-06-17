AFN Kunsan Radio Update - PoP and Excellence in Competition Event

This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the pride of the pack member that was recently recognized as well as an Excellence in Competition event hosted by the 8th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Erin V. Currie)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 18:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81006
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110390800.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
