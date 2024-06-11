Tinker Talks Podcast: Caribbean Heritage Month

On this episode of Tinker Talks, we’re discussing National Caribbean American Month 2024, recognized throughout the month of June. National Caribbean American Heritage Month has been designated by Presidential Proclamation since 2006.
The month honors the rich culture and heritage of Caribbean American people and recognizes their significant contributions to the United States of America.
We spoke with Nicola Maye-Leith, 72nd Air Base Wing’s director of integrated prevention about National Caribbean American Month, its significance, the contributions of Caribbean Americans, and cultural diversity.
