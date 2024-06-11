Tinker Talks Podcast: Caribbean Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80985" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Tinker Talks, we’re discussing National Caribbean American Month 2024, recognized throughout the month of June. National Caribbean American Heritage Month has been designated by Presidential Proclamation since 2006.



The month honors the rich culture and heritage of Caribbean American people and recognizes their significant contributions to the United States of America.

We spoke with Nicola Maye-Leith, 72nd Air Base Wing’s director of integrated prevention about National Caribbean American Month, its significance, the contributions of Caribbean Americans, and cultural diversity.