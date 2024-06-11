Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Caribbean Heritage Month

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Caribbean Heritage Month

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by 2nd Lt. KASEYANN CORNWALL 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    On this episode of Tinker Talks, we’re discussing National Caribbean American Month 2024, recognized throughout the month of June. National Caribbean American Heritage Month has been designated by Presidential Proclamation since 2006.

    The month honors the rich culture and heritage of Caribbean American people and recognizes their significant contributions to the United States of America.
    We spoke with Nicola Maye-Leith, 72nd Air Base Wing’s director of integrated prevention about National Caribbean American Month, its significance, the contributions of Caribbean Americans, and cultural diversity.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:39
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    Diversity
    Cultural Awareness
    Tinker
    Monthly Observance
    National Caribbean American Heritage Month
    NCAHM

