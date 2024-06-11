Coast Guard continues to investigate hoax distress calls

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, in South Portland, Maine, received alleged hoax distress calls, June 12, 2024. Knowingly transmitting false distress calls is a federal crime and can lead to criminal and civil penalties if found guilty; the misuse can be punishable by up to ten years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines, plus the cost of the search. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy Audio)