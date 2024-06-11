Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: PTSD Awareness Month

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by 2nd Lt. KASEYANN CORNWALL 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month and we’re talking about it on this episode of Tinker Talks. PTSD Awareness Month is dedicated to spreading awareness to PTSD and to encourage those struggling with symptoms of PTSD to seek treatment.

    PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by a terrifying event. People who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, or physical or sexual assault may develop.

    In the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, Maj. Carla Turrentine, 72nd Medical Group, mental health element chief discusses National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, its symptoms, its prevalence in the military, PTSD treatment challenges and barriers to seeking help, and how the 72nd MDG supports personnel with mental illness.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80982
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110384056.mp3
    Length: 00:21:04
    Year 2024
    Genre Other
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Mental Health
    PTSD
    Tinker
    PTSD Awareness Month
    72nd Medical Group
    National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month

