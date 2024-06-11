June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month and we’re talking about it on this episode of Tinker Talks. PTSD Awareness Month is dedicated to spreading awareness to PTSD and to encourage those struggling with symptoms of PTSD to seek treatment.
PTSD is a mental health condition that is triggered by a terrifying event. People who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat, or physical or sexual assault may develop.
In the latest edition of the Tinker Talks Podcast, Maj. Carla Turrentine, 72nd Medical Group, mental health element chief discusses National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, its symptoms, its prevalence in the military, PTSD treatment challenges and barriers to seeking help, and how the 72nd MDG supports personnel with mental illness.
This work, Tinker Talks Podcast: PTSD Awareness Month, by 2nd Lt. KASEYANN CORNWALL
