    Connect First "With the People" w/ CSM Shawn Carns - Ready and Resilient

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps, discusses the Ready and Resilient (R2) Program on JBLM and how it can help Soldiers overcome adversity and hardship, during "Connect First With the People".

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 19:32
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    I Corps
    Ready and Resilient
    R2
    America's First Corps
    Connect First

