Connect First "With the People" w/ CSM Shawn Carns - Ready and Resilient

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps, discusses the Ready and Resilient (R2) Program on JBLM and how it can help Soldiers overcome adversity and hardship, during "Connect First With the People".
|06.13.2024
|06.14.2024 19:32
|Newscasts
|00:12:59
|JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
