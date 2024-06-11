Connect First "With the People" w/ CSM Shawn Carns - Ready and Resilient

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80969" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps, discusses the Ready and Resilient (R2) Program on JBLM and how it can help Soldiers overcome adversity and hardship, during "Connect First With the People".