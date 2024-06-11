Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Independence Day 5K Fun Run

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot for the Independence Day 5K Fun Run hosted by Army Family & MWR that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from June 13, 2024, to July 3, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 08:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80958
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110379946.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Independence Day 5K Fun Run, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day
    July 4th
    Army Family & MWR

