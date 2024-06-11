Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Junior Golf Camps

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second spot advertises junior golf camps at Woodlawn Golf Course on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The camps cover chipping, putting, swing, stance and on-the-course experience. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 07:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80957
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110379834.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    golf

