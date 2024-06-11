30 second radio spot for Spangdahlem Air Base's CDC and their hiring bonuses.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 05:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80942
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110379537.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem's CDC Hiring, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT