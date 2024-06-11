The Quill & Sword | Mentorship Matters Ep 3: Interview with MG Joseph Berger, the 22nd Deputy Judge Advocate General

In this edition of the Mentorship Matters podcast, COL Rob Abbott, the U.S. Army JAG Corps’s Leadership Center Director, interviews MG Joseph Berger, the 22nd Deputy Judge Advocate General. This interview provides insight on MG Berger’s personal leadership philosophy, expectations he has for leaders, and personal lessons learned. To learn more about the Army JAG Corps’ Leadership Center and to access additional resources please visit https://tjaglcs.army.mil/center/leadership-center or https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp.
This episode is dedicated to our friend and teammate CW3 Melanie Sellars.
|06.12.2024
|06.12.2024 10:58
|Newscasts
|80928
|2405/DOD_110377352.mp3
|00:21:38
|US
|3
|0
|0
