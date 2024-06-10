Liberty Festival 2024

Liberty Fest at USAG Daegu is back! Join us for a night of carnival games, shopping from local vendors, live music performers, and a spectacular fireworks show! (U.S. Army audio made by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 01:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80908
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110376193.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
