    2024 Fort McCoy Asian-Pacific Islander Month Observance at Fort McCoy, Part 5

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Audio by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is coverage of the 2024 Asian-Pacific Islander Month Observance held May 21, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During this event, Tony Yang and other members of the Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency of La Crosse, Wis., gave a special presentation to talk about Hmong culture, and much more. According to the agency's description, it was originally founded in 1982 as the La Crosse Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, Inc. (HMAA). The HMAA's primary role at that time was to assist Southeast Asian refugees, most of whom were Hmong, adjust to life in the La Crosse area. The HMAA grew and expanded services into areas of translation and interpretation, job placement and development, elderly services, youth services, domestic violence prevention, health screening and referral, advocacy, and others. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Fort McCoy Asian-Pacific Islander Month Observance at Fort McCoy, Part 5, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Hmoob Cultural and Community Agency of La Crosse
    2024 Asian-Pacific Islander Month Observance

