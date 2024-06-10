On this episode of the Bedrock Podcast, Captain Steve Miller provides an update regarding the AMC Museum's C-47.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 16:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80890
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110372341.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:56
|Year
|0000
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Bedrock Podcast : D-Day C-47 Update, by TSgt Cody Lammy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT