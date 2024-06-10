Inside the Castle - Institute for Water Resources Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Council

Today’s episode is the second in our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka. During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!



In this episode, Inside the Castle learns about the Institute for Water Resources Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Council with Dr. Richard Nugent III, the DEIA Council Leader.



A couple of resources mentioned in this podcast:

Iliff: https://www.iliff.edu/dei/

Project Implicit: https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/aboutus.html