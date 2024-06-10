Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Castle - Institute for Water Resources Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Council

    Inside the Castle - Institute for Water Resources Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Council

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Today’s episode is the second in our “People First” series with guest host Marie Kopka. During this series, Inside the Castle will be celebrating unity, empowerment and the Corps great asset, our people!

    In this episode, Inside the Castle learns about the Institute for Water Resources Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Council with Dr. Richard Nugent III, the DEIA Council Leader.

    A couple of resources mentioned in this podcast:
    Iliff: https://www.iliff.edu/dei/
    Project Implicit: https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/aboutus.html

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 16:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80889
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110372298.mp3
    Length: 00:20:55
    Artist Inside the Castle
    Album Inside the Castle Season 3
    Track # 36
    Disc # 3
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside the Castle - Institute for Water Resources Diversity Equity Inclusion and Accessibility Council, by Angela Freyermuth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inside the Castle
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Institute for Water Resources
    Diversity and Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT