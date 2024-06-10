Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein 1-v-1 Dogfights displays fighter capabilities, NATO camaraderie

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.05.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On June 6, 2024, Ramstein Air Base hosted 38 fighter jets from 9 NATO nations to participate in simulated basic fighter maneuver competitions, or dogfights. Inspired by training exercises held by flying Naval squadrons, Ramstein 1-v-1 aimed to test pilots of flying capabilities, safety procedures, proficiency, as well as display trust and partnership across NATO allies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 03:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    NATO
    Ramstein
    fighters
    dogfights
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

