KMC Update - Ramstein 1-v-1 Dogfights displays fighter capabilities, NATO camaraderie

On June 6, 2024, Ramstein Air Base hosted 38 fighter jets from 9 NATO nations to participate in simulated basic fighter maneuver competitions, or dogfights. Inspired by training exercises held by flying Naval squadrons, Ramstein 1-v-1 aimed to test pilots of flying capabilities, safety procedures, proficiency, as well as display trust and partnership across NATO allies. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
