Engineering officer describes demolition-related troop project at Fort McCoy

Engineering Officer 1st Lt. Nicholas Bures, commander of the 106th Engineering Detachment with the Wisconsin National Guard, discusses a special demolition project to complete a quarry-like dynamite operation on a hill at Fort McCoy, Wis., in this interview on June 7, 2024, at the installation. Soldiers with the 106th completed the demolition in blasts on June 8-9, 2024. The work is part of a much larger troop project they're supporting that is turning the area into an operations support area in the future for contractors, and more. The 106th is one of six engineering units in the Army that is capable of completing quarry-like operations. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)