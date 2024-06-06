Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 99 Leisure Travel Services

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 99 Leisure Travel Services

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Elizabeth Morgan from Fort Meade Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Leisure Travel Services to talk about the services available to the Fort Meade community through LTS and the Fort Meade Recreation Center.

    To learn more about Fort Meade LTS, visit https://meade.armymwr.com/programs/leisure-travel-services.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80870
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110365653.mp3
    Length: 00:15:11
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 99 Leisure Travel Services, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORT MEADE
    MWR
    recreation center
    tickets
    LTS
    leisure travel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT