Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Living in Recovery - Episode 7

    Living in Recovery - Episode 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Mark’s Interview: Mark shares his recovery experience and how treatment helped him come to terms with his addiction and discusses what works for him in his approach to recovery. His unique experience shows how everyone’s road to recovery is personal and can take any shape that the person needs to recover from addiction.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80866
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110365506.mp3
    Length: 00:35:33
    Artist Timothy Brien
    Album Living In Recovery
    Track # 7
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living in Recovery - Episode 7, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Living in Recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT