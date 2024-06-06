Living in Recovery - Episode 7

Mark’s Interview: Mark shares his recovery experience and how treatment helped him come to terms with his addiction and discusses what works for him in his approach to recovery. His unique experience shows how everyone’s road to recovery is personal and can take any shape that the person needs to recover from addiction.