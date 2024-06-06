Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE June 07, 2024

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.06.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    -- Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, or AFSBn-Poland, issued nearly 100 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, or ABCT, at two locations in Poland and one in Lithuania. --

    -- Recently, four U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron began flying missions in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England. --

    (U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)

    TAGS

    NATO
    modernization
    ABCT
    News in One
    Army Field Support Battalion-Poland
    Bomber Task Force 24-3

