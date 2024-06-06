On today's News in One:
-- Army Field Support Battalion-Poland, or AFSBn-Poland, issued nearly 100 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, or ABCT, at two locations in Poland and one in Lithuania. --
-- Recently, four U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron began flying missions in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England. --
(U.S. Department of Defense audio by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner)
This work, NEWS IN ONE June 07, 2024, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
