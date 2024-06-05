Radio spot highlighting USO Naples Taste of Home event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow and Seaman Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 04:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80833
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110360716.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Taste of Home, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT