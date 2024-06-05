Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Taste of Home

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    Radio spot highlighting USO Naples Taste of Home event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow and Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 04:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80833
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110360716.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Taste of Home, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples
    USO
    Taste of Home

