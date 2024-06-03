The Quill & Sword | Hold my Reg | Episode 0: Introduction to Hold my Reg, an Administrative and Civil Law Podcast

Welcome to “Hold my Reg,” your guide to understanding the intricacies of Army Administrative and Civil Law. Each episode features in-depth discussions, illuminating case studies, and thought-provoking interviews with prominent figures in the field. "Hold My Reg" also presents TJAG's strategic communications by highlighting key publications in The Army Lawyer and Military Law Review.



Gain a comprehensive understanding of administrative and civil law through engaging conversations that bridge theory with real-world applications. Join us on this intellectual journey, as we equip you with the knowledge and tools to navigate the intricacies of administrative and civil law. Subscribe now to "Hold My Reg" and stay tuned for stimulating conversations that illuminate the legal and regulatory framework governing the U.S. Army.



Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).