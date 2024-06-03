Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chief's Corner and AAPIH Month Recap

    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chief's Corner and AAPIH Month Recap

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers the latest chief's corner radio interview, and the events throughout May honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80801
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110356796.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Chief's Corner and AAPIH Month Recap, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    diversity
    chief
    community
    senior leaders
    AAPIHM

