Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Picking Your Brain: Bridging Barriers in TBI Care - Part 2 (Ep. 14)

    Picking Your Brain: Bridging Barriers in TBI Care - Part 2 (Ep. 14)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of Picking Your Brain, we conclude the two-part series exploring the "Improving Healthcare Engagement and Access to Optimize Long-Term Outcomes" (I-HEAL) study led by Dr. Risa Richardson at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The episode sheds light on the barriers to high-quality care for TBI patients and includes insights from a caregiver who has a personal understanding of the study's impacts. Finally, the episode details innovative solutions developed with the Department of Defense to improve healthcare engagement and long-term outcomes for service members and veterans with TBI.

    Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views, opinions, and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. The hosts and guests of Picking Your Brain may be defense contract personnel who support TBICoE. The status of all hosts and guests will be identified during introductions to the podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80798
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110355550.mp3
    Length: 00:16:02
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Picking Your Brain: Bridging Barriers in TBI Care - Part 2 (Ep. 14), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    TBI
    PTSD
    Concussion
    Warfighter Brain Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT