Picking Your Brain: Bridging Barriers in TBI Care - Part 2 (Ep. 14)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80798" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Picking Your Brain, we conclude the two-part series exploring the "Improving Healthcare Engagement and Access to Optimize Long-Term Outcomes" (I-HEAL) study led by Dr. Risa Richardson at the Department of Veterans Affairs. The episode sheds light on the barriers to high-quality care for TBI patients and includes insights from a caregiver who has a personal understanding of the study's impacts. Finally, the episode details innovative solutions developed with the Department of Defense to improve healthcare engagement and long-term outcomes for service members and veterans with TBI.



Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on service members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.



The views, opinions, and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. The hosts and guests of Picking Your Brain may be defense contract personnel who support TBICoE. The status of all hosts and guests will be identified during introductions to the podcast.