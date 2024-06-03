Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 114 - Col. (Ret) Margarethe Cammermeyer

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Audio by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode of Raven Conversations, Majors Laura Dutton and Callie Kiaunis talk with Col. (Ret) Margarethe Cammermeyer, who was a pioneer for overturning the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, after being removed from service in 1992 for identifying as a lesbian after nearly 30 years of service.

    In 1995, her book, "Serving in Silence" was turned into a movie, starring Glenn Close and Judy Davis.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 12:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:45:31
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 114 - Col. (Ret) Margarethe Cammermeyer, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Public Affairs
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

