Raven Conversations: Episode 114 - Col. (Ret) Margarethe Cammermeyer

In this episode of Raven Conversations, Majors Laura Dutton and Callie Kiaunis talk with Col. (Ret) Margarethe Cammermeyer, who was a pioneer for overturning the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, after being removed from service in 1992 for identifying as a lesbian after nearly 30 years of service.
In 1995, her book, "Serving in Silence" was turned into a movie, starring Glenn Close and Judy Davis.
