    Da Guards - Ep. 0 - We started a podcast?

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kroll 

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    We started a podcast! Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers, Airmen of our organization and its community.

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 12:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80783
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110352156.mp3
    Length: 00:00:44
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Da Guards - Ep. 0 - We started a podcast?, by SSG Samuel Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

